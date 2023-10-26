A man was arrested at Birmingham City Football Club’s game against Hull City at St Andrews last night (26 October).

Officers spotted a man wanted for questioning after a Blues player was allegedly racially abused during a previous match against Huddersfield on 3 October.

The 52-year-old was arrested moments after kick-off on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Another man, 20, was also arrested just after full-time on suspicion of assaulting a steward.

They both remain in custody for questioning.

