Man arrested at Birmingham City game after Blues player allegedly racially abused
A man was arrested at Birmingham City Football Club’s game against Hull City at St Andrews last night (26 October).
Officers spotted a man wanted for questioning after a Blues player was allegedly racially abused during a previous match against Huddersfield on 3 October.
The 52-year-old was arrested moments after kick-off on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
Another man, 20, was also arrested just after full-time on suspicion of assaulting a steward.
They both remain in custody for questioning.
