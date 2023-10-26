Police are appealing for information after a man pulled a pregnant woman to the floor and tried to take her handbag in Nottingham.

The 23-year-old victim was on her way to get the bus to work and was walking along an alleyway between Belleville Drive and Ridgeway in Bestwood, when she was attacked.

The attempted robbery happened at around 7.35am on Tuesday (24 October 2023).

Nottinghamshire Police say the suspect grabbed on to the straps of her bag, pulling her to the floor backwards and causing her to land on her back.

He shouted at her to let go of her bag before he ran off empty-handed out of the alleyway, heading towards Belleville Drive.

Officers say the victim suffered pain and discomfort but she wasn’t seriously injured.

Because it was dark, she could only give a limited description of the suspect to police.

He's described as being tall and slim and he was wearing black clothing and black boots.

Police Constable Addie Hart of Nottinghamshire Police said:

“This was a frightening incident which left the victim feeling very shaken.

"We are working hard to trace the person responsible for this appalling attack, including checking for CCTV opportunities, and we have stepped up high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area as we progress with our investigation.

“As part of our inquiries, we are urging anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who may have any other information which could assist us to please contact us as soon as possible.

"We would also like to hear from any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage or anyone who may have captured doorbell camera footage."

