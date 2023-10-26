Motorists stuck in M6 motorway traffic have now been told the reason for the delay - a spillage from a shed load of fish.

Drivers were delayed as one lane of the M6 southbound between Junction 6 (A38M) and 5 (Birmingham) was closed due to the spillage.

Some were stuck in the traffic backlog for at least 45 minutes on the approach.

M6 delays - because of fish Credit: Highways England

National Highways teams for the West Midlands later shared on social media that "the fish debris has now been cleared and all lanes are running on the M6 southbound".