Four people have been arrested, including two children, after a stabbing in Stoke-on-Trent.

A man in his 60s was stabbed multiple times in Kildare Street, Longton.

P olice were called to the scene at around 1:25am on Sunday 22 October.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 56-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, also from Stoke, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

All four have now been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues.

The stabbing victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and is still in hospital.

Staffordshire Police say they are keen to speak to any witnesses - or those with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage from the area on the night of the stabbing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: