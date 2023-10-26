Two men have been charged after four police officers were attacked in Birmingham.

It happened on Villa Road in Lozells on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police officers were on patrol and were authorised to use dispersal order powers in response to recent concerns over suspicious activity in the area.

They spoke to a man and asked him to leave. Some officers were then punched and bitten.

A bike was then also thrown at them. One man was detained with the help of a member of the public.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with three counts of aggravated bodily harm, and a 30-year-old man was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of class B.

They were remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today, October 26.

Three officers were taken to hospital to be treated for non serious injuries.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from Birmingham Local Policing Area, said:

“Our officers are on the front-line every minute of every day - often putting their own safety at risk - to help and protect the public in their time of need.

“Attacks on our staff while carrying out their daily duties are unacceptable and will never be tolerated.”