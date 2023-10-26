Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were bitten by another dog in Telford.

It happened on Holly Road at around 6.45am on Monday 23 October.

The victim received injuries to her hand and had hospital treatment.

West Mercia Police says it is keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved to understand what happened.

He’s described as a white man and was walking three dogs at the time.

One of the dogs was on a lead.

