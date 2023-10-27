Police have issued a warning to drivers after a car driving at high speeds through Birmingham crashed through the front of a house.

Fire crews and police officers were called to the crash on Wychall Road in Northfield at around 12.30am on Friday 27 October.

Officers say no one inside the car or the house was seriously injured.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "A car crashed into a number of houses on Wychall Road, Kings Norton at 25 minutes after midnight.

"No arrests have been made at this stage."

In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Fire engines from Kings Norton and Northfield responded, the first arriving in under one minute of being mobilised.

"This incident involved a collision between a car and a ground floor, two-storey flat.

"No one was trapped in the vehicle and five people had freed themselves from the car before we arrived. They were discharged on scene by paramedics. There were no injuries to anyone inside the house.

"Electrics were isolated to the property and two neighbouring houses. Occupants of all three houses were evacuated as a precaution whilst we worked at the scene.

"Crews were supported by specialist technical rescue colleagues, who helped shore up the doorway and removed the car with a winch.

"We left the scene at 4.18am."

