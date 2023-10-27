Dudley school boy recounts the day he saved another boy from drowning

A boy from Kingswinford, near Dudley, has spoken about the day he managed to save another boy from drowning last summer.

Finley Hassall was on holiday in Hayle, Cornwall when he decided to go bodyboarding with his brother.

Finley says that he saw splashing around in the water before noticing trouble. He said: "I had this feeling that something was not right ... he was splashing around... and he was trying to use his rugby ball to try and float".

Finley at this point was already bodyboarding in chest-high water, but that didn't stop him from drifting deeper and further out from shore.

He said "I started to swim over and as I tread water I said, 'Are you ok? Do you need any help?" and he replied, 'I can swim but the current is too strong for me'. So I told him, 'Float like a starfish' ".

Finley, is a strong swimmer who began swimming lessons at a very young age and for his fifth birthday, his Nan got him a subscription to the RNLI Storm Force magazine. This made it very easy for Finley to know the signs of danger.

Finley said, "In one of the magazines they taught me how to do it and thanks to my swimming I learnt how to drag him... I put my arms underneath him and took him back to the shore until he could find his footing".

RNLI Lifeguard Guy Potter was soon on scene to help and checked the boy over after Finley had swan him back to shore. Finley recalls what happened when Guy arrived,

""Once he checked he was OK he said, 'Great job, well done for doing this – you’ve just saved someone’s life'… and that’s when I realised I’d actually made a difference.

"I thought it wasn’t a big deal I just saved someone’s life, I’m just happy he’s OK – but now I realise what I’ve done and how it’s helped out loads of people".

Finley was later congratulated by the RNLI for his lifesaving actions and lifeguard Guy took a visit to his school to present him with a certificate.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...