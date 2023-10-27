A new devolution deal which would see four councils across the East Midlands benefit from £1.14bn in funding over the next 30 years, has reached a major milestone.

The East Midlands devolution deal has been granted Royal Assent after the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill was approved by Parliament on Thursday 26 October.

It paves the way for the creation of the East Midlands Combined County Authority(EMCCA) and the region’s very-first Mayoral elections next May.

The deal covers Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire as well as Derby and Nottingham.

As part of the devolution plans, Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council and Nottingham City Council will receive funding to invest in a range of local projects.

The EMCCA would be the first combined county authority in the country. Credit: East Midlands Devolution Programme

Barry Lewis, Leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: "This is a key milestone on the road to agreeing plans to bring in £38 million a year for the East Midlands and move major decision-making to the people who best know our communities, rather than Westminster.

"It’s about improving the lives of people across our region by bringing more and better jobs, opportunities for training, better transport and housing, improving the local economy and accelerating our route to Net Zero. But that’s just the start. If this deal is agreed, we’re determined to build on it over time as other areas have done, bringing further benefits for our residents in the future."

The East Midlands devolution deal was agreed with Government ministers last summer.

Funding will be provided to to invest in local projects related to transport, education and skills, housing, the environment and economic development.

Transport is among the areas which will receive funding. Credit: PA

Ben Bradley MP, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "This is truly a milestone moment in the quest for devolved powers for our region. Now we know this is definitely happening, and we’ve secured more powers, local control, funding and independence from central government to affect real change in the East Midlands. That’s fantastic news.

"In truth though, it just confirms the start of the journey. The end game is delivering outcomes like better transport, quality jobs and new training opportunities for local people."

Devolution plans for the East Midlands are similar to those already in place across other mayoral regions like the West Midlands.

The four councils will now decide whether to move forward with devolution plans, with decisions expected before the end of the year.

"Devolution will bring much-needed funding to Derby and the wider region, especially with so many of our residents experiencing the cost-of-living crisis", explained the Leader of Derby City Council, Baggy Shanker.

He added: "It’s also important that more decisions affecting the region are made by locally elected representatives, so I welcome the news that plans for an East Midlands Combined County Authority are taking another step forward."

The powers and funding will be held by the proposed East Midlands Combined County Authority, for which there will be an elected mayor from May 2024.

Representatives from District and Borough Councils, alongside wider partners from business and other sectors, will support the organisation’s development and governance.

David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council, said: "This is positive news and allows us to move forward with devolution plans which will make a significant difference to people, both in our city and the wider region.

"More investment and the power to make local decisions on how money is spent would lead to better jobs, housing and training opportunities. Our region has been underfunded for too long and I will work to make sure we get our fair share of funding and maximise its potential."

If the plans go ahead the EMCCA would be the first combined county authority in the country, with a new elected regional mayor at the helm, representing around 2.2 million people.

More funding is expected to become available once the EMCCA is formed. So far £18m has been awarded for early investment during devolution negotiations. This money is being spent on improving local housing, transport and skills provision.

