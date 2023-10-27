Notts County FC has issued a statement denying rumours that music superstar Taylor Swift is looking to buy the club.

Taking to social media, owners Chris and Alex Reedtz posted a pun-filled message using song titles from the singer's album 1989.

It reads: "As sorry as we are to disappoint the Swifties in our fanbase, we're going to have to Shake this story Off. There's certainly no Bad Blood between ourselves and Taylor, but at such an exciting time for us and the club, she surely couldn't have believed in her Wildest Dreams that we would relinquish our control.

Notts County owners took to social media to post their response. Credit: Notts County FC

"We'll leave a Blank Space in tomorrow's pre-match playlist for a track from her newly re-released 1989 album as a gesture of gratitude for her interest."

The rumour had originally surfaced on the front page of Weekend Sport.

The headline read: "Taylor Swift to buy Notts County: Star wants world's oldest footy club" - the paper is known for often publishing satirical news content.

Nick Raine spotted the surprising headline and posted it to social media. Credit: Nick Raine

Notts County FC celebrates its 160th anniversary in November this year. It was founded in 1862 and is the oldest professional association football club in the world.

Taylor Swift, however, is celebrating the re-release of her award-winning 2014 album 1989, which was released to fans on Friday 27 October.

