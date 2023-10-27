A man has been jailed for six and a half years after he broke his partner’s nose by kicking her in the face during a campaign of abuse.

Damon Cadle repeatedly assaulted his partner throughout their 19 month relationship, leaving her feeling at "rock bottom."

In her victim impact statement, the woman described how Cadle had left her with a scar on her head and suffering from panic attacks.

She added: "I can’t go home because there’s too many memories in there from everything that’s happened. I can’t sleep at night, I can’t leave the house on my own because I’m too anxious.

" I felt like I wasn’t worthy of anything, I didn’t deserve anything. He made me feel like I needed him but I’ve realised I don’t need him.

" He’s ruined my life."

Derbyshire Police say the first assault occurred in January 2022 when Cadle and his partner were drinking in the Red Lion pub in Sandiacre.

He started throwing chairs at her before assaulting her.

When the woman went to get in her car, Cadle kept punching and kicking her before putting his foot through the windscreen.

Once the couple arrived back at their home, the assault continued outside the property, with neighbours coming out to help the woman.

A further series of assaults occurred around the Christmas of 2022, with the first taking place on 23 December when the couple had again been drinking in the Red Lion.

An argument started in the car on their way home which led to Cadle smashing the car’s windows with a brick.

Once back at their home Cadle began kicking her nose and she felt it "snap."

He continued kicking her to the face and jaw and then put a pillow over her face to stop her from shouting.

The trial took place at Derby Crown Court Credit: PA Images

The woman went to hospital for treatment but in the car on the way home from the hospital the following day, Cadle punched her to the back of the head before punching her in the nose.

The woman also told police that Cadle had assaulted her with a hockey stick a few months previously, causing a large bruise to her thigh.

Police said, as well as the physical abuse Cadle also waged a campaign of emotional control and coercion.

Over the course of the relationship, Cadle would check all of the woman’s messages and go through her phone.

He also smashed TVs and other belongings of hers, and threatened to kill her, saying he would "slice her throat."

Following the assault in December 2022, Derbyshire Polcie published a wanted appeal to track Cadle down and he was eventually arrested in Leicester in February.

The 36-year-old, formerly of Wallis Close, Draycott, was charged with five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage.

He admitted the charges and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 6 October when he was jailed for a total of six and a half years.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from having any contact with the woman.

Detective Constable Michael Verdi said: "Cadle subjected his victim to months of abuse, both mentally and physically. He made her life a living hell and left her feeling anxious, traumatised and unsafe in her own home.

" The fact he went on the run for weeks also added to her distress, leaving her even more frightened.

" Cadle’s controlling and aggressive behaviour towards his partner was appalling and will continue to affect her for years to come.

" I hope the fact that Cadle is behind bars will now allow her to begin to rebuild her life.

" We’d urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship, or anyone who suspects someone they know to be in an abusive relationship, to reach out and speak to us."

