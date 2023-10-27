Pierce Brosnan, famed for his portrayal of James Bond, is set to share his artistic side with fans in a Derbyshire town in December.

Brosnan, 70, remains iconic for his role as the spy James Bond from 1995 to 2002, appearing as the secret agent in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

But many may be unaware of his artistic prowess. The SMS Gallery, based at 2c Station Street in Long Eaton, says it will soon be allowing people to see his lesser known "impressive talent as a visual artist".

The gallery's site is offering a VIP Experience on December 8 and 9 for a personal meet and greet with Brosnan.

The gallery said, "SMS Gallery, an avant-garde art institution situated in the heart of Long Eaton Nottingham, is thrilled to announce its latest endeavour exclusive exhibition featuring the renowned Mr Pierce Brosnan.

"While Mr Brosnan is widely celebrated for his cinematic contributions, what remains lesser known is his impressive talent as a visual artist.

"Recently, he curated a successful exhibition in Los Angeles, USA, showcasing his captivating artworks, now he aspires to captivate the United Kingdom's art aficionados with his inaugural solo exhibition, scheduled for December 2023.

"This remarkable exhibition offers a unique opportunity to engage with the multifaceted artist and cultural icon, attendees can choose from various ticket options."

