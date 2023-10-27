Play Brightcove video

A man who stole a bus and smashed into a car as he drove the vehicle recklessly along busy city streets has been jailed.

The bus was parked up in Peveril Drive, Nottingham, when Josh Redfern climbed inside and drove it away at around 8pm on 4 August 2023.

Moments later the bus passed through a red light in Castle Boulevard and struck a stationary car – writing off the other vehicle after causing extensive damage.

Nottinghamshire Police says Redfern did not stop at the scene and they later found the purple Indigo TrentBarton bus abandoned more than 10 miles away in Borrowash, near Derby.

Officers r eleased a witness appeal, with Redfern being identified after a CCTV image of him was posted on Facebook.

Josh Redfern climbed inside a bus and drove it away Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The 25-year-old, of Bethulie Road, Derby, was jailed for 12 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (26 October).

He had earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop after an accident, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Redfern was told the sentence reflected the fact he committed the offences while on a suspended prison sentence for drug-related offences.

He had been jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, in December 2022 for possession of Class A and Class B drugs, as well as being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

Following his latest sentencing, PC Matt Fisher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Redfern’s actions that evening were mindless, reckless and dangerous.

"He climbed inside a bus and set off into busy city traffic – presumably with no thought of the harm he could potentially cause to other road users.

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured but that is no thanks to Redfern. He wrote off one car after colliding with it and could have harmed anyone else who he came into contact with.

"I am pleased a judge has seen fit to put him behind bars."

