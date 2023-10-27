Young Wolves fans celebrate new signings with exclusive Molineux event

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Ellie-Rose Griffiths went to meet the new signings...

The excitement was palpable at Molineux on a Wednesday night (October 25) as the young members of the Wolves fanbase came together to meet the club's latest summer signings.

The event, organised exclusively for the youngsters, provided an unforgettable experience as they interacted with Wolves' newest recruits and engaged in an array of activities.The five players in the spotlight for the night were Tommy Doyle, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tom King, Santi Bueno, and Enzo Gonzalez.

These talented individuals, fresh faces in the Wolves squad for the 23/24 season, have already started to make their mark on the team.Tommy Doyle, the young English midfielder, has shown promise in the early stages of the season, displaying creativity and vision in the center of the park against Bournemouth.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, is hoped to bring flair and energy to the midfield, impressing fans with his work rate and ball control on his debut against Liverpool.

Tom King (goalkeeper) has been brought in to provide backup between the sticks and provide experience to the group.

Meanwhile, Santi Bueno, a Spanish central defender, is yet to make his debut in the Premier League due to the current form of Craig Dawson, Max Kilman and Toti Gomes.

Enzo Gonzalez, a Paraguayan winger, has already showcased his dribbling skills and attacking prowess for the u21s and is a bright prospect for the future.

For the young fans present at the event, it was an "unforgettable experience" to meet their new idols.

They had the opportunity to collect autographs and take pictures with the new signings. As for the Wolves' 23/24 season, it has shown promise. With the injection of new talent, the team is looking to build on its strengths and reach greater heights.

The early performances suggest that the blend of experienced players and fresh faces is creating a positive atmosphere within the squad.The club's ambition is to compete at the highest level and secure a top position in the Premier League.

Now 4 games unbeaten and the atmosphere returning to Molineux, Wolves head in to the remainder of the season quietly optimistic.