Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has rescued a donkey that was trapped in a drain in Market Drayton.

The service says the donkey - named 'Amigo' - got stuck after falling down a storm drain at his farm on Friday 27 October.

Crews from Market Drayton, Hodnet, and Wellington including the Animal Rescue Team had to use straps and lines to help pull the animal to safety.

The donkey was safely returned to its owners following the ordeal. Credit: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

"On-call firefighters were in attendance as well as animal rescue teams, so the donkey was in good hands", said a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Spokesperson.

Surprisingly, they add, the donkey was not injured and managed to "escape completely unscathed".

A vet was in attendance and checked Amigo over before safely returning him to his owner.