A man has admitted defacing Nottingham's famous Robin Hood statue.

Nottinghamshire Police said graffiti was sprayed on the 7ft bronze monument, in Castle Road, on 28 September.

The vandalism was captured on CCTV and the man, 49, was recognised by a neighbourhood officer at Central Police Station.

The suspect was traced and he later admitted responsibility for the criminal damage after attending a voluntary interview on 18 October.

The man told officers he "regretted his actions" and explained to police that he was upset at the time of the offence having just lost his tenancy agreement.

PC Andrew Finch, of the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This was an act of mindless vandalism on one of Nottingham’s best-loved monuments.

“Criminal damage will not be tolerated and I am pleased the offender has taken responsibility for his actions.”

The graffiti was removed by Nottingham City Council the day after the statue was vandalised.

The man was issued with a Community Resolution, which can be used by police forces to deal with low-level offending.

Such resolutions involve some form of reparation, such as a letter of apology, a promise to pay for any damage or attending a victim awareness course.

