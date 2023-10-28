Police investigation launched after man dies in A38 collision

A man has died following a collision on the A38 Sutton Coldfield Bypass.

The road was closed in both directions following the incident between the A446 London Road for Bassetts Pole Island and the M6 Toll JT3 for Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

West Midlands Police says it was called just after 10:30pm to the collision involving a tanker lorry and a black BMW 140i car.

The driver of the BMW, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, 19, who was the passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the lorry is assisting with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the man who has died and we have a family liaison officer in place to support them."

The force is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

Road closures that were in place have now been lifted.