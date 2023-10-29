Play Brightcove video

Phil Brewster went to meet business owners and the local MP

A group of business owners and traders in Nottingham who had their premises and stock devastated by the recent floods say they need help clearing up the mess.

Eight days ago Bessell Lane in Stapleford was under water.

Josh Lindley, who works on Bessell Lane, says the speed of the flooding took everyone along the road by surprise.

"It started coming up the shutters, and as the vans were driving past it was waving up. So I decided to abandon ship and went to the cafe to get some food", he explains, "but when we came back at twelve o'clock, it was four feet of water"

The flood water has now subsided - but the waste has built up along the road, as well as confusion over who is responsible for moving it.

Water-logged carpets, stock and electrical items are all now piled up outside on the street.

As well as an eyesore, locals here say the mountain of rubbish is now a health hazard which could attract vermin or even flytippers.

Tony Baugh, who runs his business from Bessell Lane, says the local authority has reneged on promises to help remove the waste.

"On Thursday we were told that only applies to any residents down here, of which there are none. And therefore the council have no responsibility for collecting it because it's classed as trade waste."

"We're not asking for the earth", he adds, "We're just asking for the waste to be gone so we can resume business."

Due to the area being classed as prone to flooding, the businesses are not covered by their insurance - but the local MP from Broxtowe, Darren Henry, says other support is available.

"Nottinghamshire County Council for example has a flooding hardship fund" he says. "The government are putting in business recovery grants which £2,500 pounds which is available. And also business rate relief for when the properties are empty."

In a statement, Broxtowe Borough Council said: "The Council is aware that there are businesses in Stapleford that have been affected by the flooding from Storm Babet. In the first instance, we would advise any business to get in touch with their insurer who will further advise on what to do with the waste."

"If there is no insurance in place there is a different legislation in place for Councils when it comes to collecting commercial waste, which is different to household waste. The Council are looking in to options to collect this waste and contracts need to be put in to place in line with the legislation and the health and safety of the teams collecting commercial waste."

"Council Officers have been out to these businesses this morning as the Council works on a resolution the collect this waste and await further details from the Government on funding to support those affected."

