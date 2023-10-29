Incredible poppy cascade goes up on display in Warwickshire village

An incredible poppy cascade has gone up on display in Wellesbourne in Warwickshire.

The installation is made up of more than 3,000 hand-crocheted poppies, which were created and put together by volunteers.

Organisers say the idea began back in January with an online group and the aim of creating 4,000 poppies which was the estimated amount of poppies needed to fill the mesh cascade.

However, it quickly gathered momentum and through 'coffee and poppy' sessions the group's original target of 4,000 poppies was already achieved back in April.

But they kept crocheting and they eventually finished with double their goal and more than 8,000 poppies in total.

It took four weeks for the volunteers to sew just over 3,000 poppies to the mesh cascade and the remaining 5,000 have been put on display around the village.

The remaining poppies have been put on display around the village. Credit: Kate Skinner

They can be spotted at the church, in the school and in shop windows as part of the 'Wellesbourne Poppy Trail'.

The group hopes it will make a fun activity for families living in or visiting the village this half term.