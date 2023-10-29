Play Brightcove video

Panthers coach Kevin Moore gave an emotional speech outside Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena

The teammates of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey star Adam Johnson have gathered to pay tribute to the 29-year-old after he died in a "freak accident" during their match against Sheffield Steelers.

Johnson, who wore number 47, reportedly suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the match at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Saturday night.

Nottingham Panthers said on Sunday the club was "truly devastated" to announce the death of the "outstanding player".

Adam Johnson, 29, died following a "freak accident" on Saturday Credit: PANTHER IMAGES

The team said Adam was a "great teammate and an incredible person", adding: "The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

Some of the players made an impromptu appearance outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Sunday where fans gathered to lay flowers and pay their respects.

Addressing fans, coach Kevin Moore said: "Our heart breaks with all of yours, we just want you to know that we're all grieving this together as a team, a community and a city. We're all going to get through this together with a lot of love, a lot of thought and a lot of laughter.

"As time goes on we're all going to heal but we're going to do it together. Our group is strong and connected and we're going to do you guys proud. We appreciate everyone coming out today and everyone thanks you for the support, we love you all."

Glen Smart and his son are Sheffield Steelers fans and were at the match when Adam was injured. They travelled to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham to pay their respects.

'There's no rivalry when something like this happens', says Sheffield Steelers fan Glen Smart

"We couldn't believe what happened last night, disbelief, the place fell silent," said Glen.

"Fans on both sides crying, screaming, trying to get help but just utter shock.

"We've come down here today to pay our respects because we don't know what else to do, another blow for ice hockey, another sad day".

Glen and his son live in Chesterfield and they support Sheffield Steelers but he says there is "no rivalry" when something like this happens and "everyone comes together".

Hundreds of fans gathered to lay flowers and pay their respects at Motorpoint Arena following Johnson's death. Credit: ITV News Central

Saturday night's Challenge Cup game was abandoned following the "freak accident", with fans ordered to leave the stadium shortly before 9pm.

A fundraiser, launched following the news of Johnson's death, has already raised more than £5,000 towards supporting the player's family.

Johnson, a talented forward, played for Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks.

Tributes to the Minnesota-born star, who joined the Panthers this summer, have been shared online.

The Penguins said in a statement: “The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches.

“Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.”

Mike Hicks, head of hockey operations at the Elite Ice Hockey League said everyone in the sport is "shocked and saddened".

Mike Hicks, head of hockey at the Elite Ice Hockey League, says their thoughts are with everyone involved

"Our thoughts are with Adam's family and friends as well as the players on the ice, the officials on the ice, everyone involved in the game last night and the spectators," he said.

"There were so many doctors in the crowd that came onto the ice. For some of them it was their first time being at the arena and they were the first ones to come onto the ice to offer their support and help."

"Our thanks really goes out to everyone involved there," he added.

Mr Hicks said support and help will be available for players and those involved in last night's game for as long as they need it.

The National Hockey League also passed on its condolences.

A statement said: “The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates.”

Sheffield said in their own statement: “Everyone at the Steelers sends their condolences to Adam Johnson’s partner, family & teammates.”

