A fundraiser for the family of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson has raised more than £12,000.

The Minnesota-born ice hockey player died on the evening of Saturday 28th October in what has been described as a "freak accident."

Mr Johnson reportedly suffered a neck injury during a match on Saturday.

In a statement, the Nottingham team said Adam was a "great teammate and an incredible person".

It read: "The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."

On Sunday 29 October, fans gathered outside the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham to lay flowers and pay their respects.

Addressing the fans, team coach Kevin Moore, said: "Our heart breaks with all of yours, we just want you to know that we're all grieving this together as a team, a community and a city.

Flowers were laid at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena. Credit: ITV News Central

"We're all going to get through this together with a lot of love, a lot of thought and a lot of laughter.

"As time goes on we're all going to heal but we're going to do it together.

"Our group is strong and connected and we're going to do you guys proud.

"We appreciate everyone coming out today and everyone thanks you for the support, we love you all."

The fundraiser, set up on Sunday, says its aim is to "raise some money for [Adam's] family to try and make their lives slightly easier."

Laura, the fan who organised it, said: "I'm just a hockey supporter trying to do something helpful to the family.

"If we can give them a substantial cheque it may help with things like the funeral or the repatriation of his body."

