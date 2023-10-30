The girlfriend of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who died during a match on Saturday night, says she will "miss you forever".

The 29-year-old American reportedly suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game.

Ryan Wolfe paid tribute on social media app Instagram this morning saying: "My sweet sweet angel. I'll miss you forever and love you always."

On Sunday morning, Nottingham Panthers said it was "truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night".

In a statement, the club said: “The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.

A fundraiser for the family of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson has raised more than £12,000. Credit: Nottingham Panthers

“Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news.

“The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.

Flowers were laid at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena. Credit: ITV News Central

“We ask that the privacy of Adam’s family and friends, and everyone at the club is respected at this difficult time as we all seek to come to terms with our grief."

Laura Oates, who organised the fundraiser, said: "I'm just a hockey supporter trying to do something helpful to the family.

"If we can give them a substantial cheque it may help with things like the funeral or the repatriation of his body."