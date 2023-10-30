A man has been charged after another man and a dog were stabbed in Stoke-on-Trent.

It happened on Abbey Road in Abbey Hulton at 1:15pm on Saturday, October 28.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found with multiple stab wounds to his body. A dog had also been stabbed inside the address.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service treated the victim at the scene.

He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. The dog is also recovering.

David Lowe, 36, from Abbey Hulton, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He has been remanded in custody.