Nottingham University Hospitals declares critical incident

A critical incident has been declared by Nottingham University Hospitals.

The NUH Trust is said to have declared the incident on Monday, October 30, after significant pressure was faced across their hospitals in the city, including Nottingham City Hospital and Queens Medical Centre

In a statement, Nottingham University Hospitals Trust said: “The Trust has declared a critical incident today in response to extreme pressures across our hospitals, including our emergency department.

"Our teams are working hard to maintain safe services for patients in our hospitals and to improve flow across our sites. We apologise to anyone experiencing delays in their care, and we will continue to prioritise patients with the highest level of need.

"Patients can help us by choosing their NHS services wisely, including through NHS 111 online.”

