Pierce Brosnan has denied he will be exhibiting his art at a Derbyshire gallery in December.

His lawyers have responded to publicity by SMS Gallery in Station Street in Long Eaton about the supposed exhibition, and meet and greet.

Mr Brosnan, 70, who is best known for playing legendary spy James Bond from 1995 to 2002, has denied he agreed to appear - telling them to stop "false" claims.

He explained on social media that he had instructed his lawyers to contact the gallery, issuing a "cease and desist" letter over the proposed event.

He said: "I will not be exhibiting my artwork at the SMS Art Gallery in Nottingham in December 2023. Reports that the SMS Art Gallery has been engaged to host an exhibition are false.

"My attorney has contacted the gallery and sent a cease and desist letter. I would never charge for a meet and greet.

"I look forward to having an exhibition in the UK in the future and, when the time comes, you will hear from me."

In an advertisement for the exhibition, it said: "SMS Gallery, an avant-garde art institution situated in the heart of Long Eaton, Nottingham, is thrilled to announce its latest endeavour exclusive exhibition featuring the renowned Mr Pierce Brosnan.

The gallery's site had offered a VIP Experience on December 8 and 9 for the cost of £500, which it claimed included personal meet and greet with Brosnan.

"It had said standard admission tickets on the same dates would be on sale for £150, adding general admission would cost £15 between December 10 to 31.

ITV News Central has contacted SMS Gallery for a comment.