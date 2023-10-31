Pumpkins were a popular choice for owners. Credit: Paula Costin

It's Halloween and sausage dog owners in Shrewsbury have been marking the occasion by dressing up their pets in spooky costumes to raise money for charity.

Dogs dressed as bats, pumpkins and witches turned out for the annual Halloween walk around The Quarry in Shrewsbury on Sunday 29 October.

Sausage dogs and their owners gathered for the walk around The Quarry. Credit: Paula Costin

The spooky sausages were dressing up to raise money for Dachshund Rescue UK, with prizes donated for the best dressed dogs.

The UK based charity provides a rehoming and adoption service for Dachshunds across the country, supporting owners who may no longer be able to look after their pet.

The sausage dogs were dressed up in various Halloween costumes Credit: Paula Costin

Credit: Paula Costin

This sausage dog kept the cold out in a festive jumper. Credit: Paula Costin

