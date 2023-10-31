A woman who stole £70,000 from her employer and sent it to friends and family has been jailed.

Gina Rani, of Lamcote Street, The Meadows, was found to have used her position as a customer service advisor at E.ON to facilitate a number of refunds that she later paid to her friends and family - some of whom refunded the money back to her.

Police launched an investigation after E.ON reported a missing £69,844 of false refunds issued by Rani between October 2016 and March 2021.

The company told Nottinghamshire police detectives that it had uncovered evidence that the 36-year-old had abused her position to create false refunds and steal money for her and her friends and family.

Rani later attended a voluntary police interview in which she confessed to her offending, adding that she had "fully messed up".

She admitted to processing refunds totalling £69,844 and depositing £24,000 into her own account.

Rani later pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and acquiring criminal property.

On Thursday 26 October, Rani appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing and was given a two year jail sentence, suspended for two years.

She appeared alongside her seven co-defendants who all live in Nottingham and each pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property. Six of the seven were handed prison sentences.

In response to the sentencings, Detective Constable Akil Kapasi, stated: "Rani was a trusted employee but she abused her position by manipulating company systems for her own gain and committing fraud.

" She was not alone in this enterprise. Indeed, seven others were heavily involved and I am pleased they, too, have been dealt with by the courts.

" I hope this case sends a clear message to those who believe they can break the law for their own financial gain that offences will be uncovered and you will be brought before the courts to answer to your crimes."

An E.ON spokesperson also said: "Acting in the best interests of our customers is of paramount importance and we took immediate action and worked with the relevant authorities to ensure this matter was handled as swiftly as possible."

