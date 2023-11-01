Derbyshire woman jailed for sexually abusing child

A Derbyshire woman has been jailed for sexually abusing a child.

Adele Foster, of The Crescent, Brimington, in Chesterfield, targeted the youngster on three occasions.

It was only as an adult that her victim was able to share what had happened when they reported the abuse to their GP.

Foster, who had been around the age of 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity with and without penetration.

The victim prepared a statement to help the court understand how the abuse had affected their life.

In the statement they said: “I wish I could fully understand why it would ever cross a person’s mind to carry out the actions you chose to.

"For years I pretended like nothing happened, I tried to keep a lid on it, what you did has affected me and my life in so many ways that only when I look back now, I realise it.

“Today the torment ends, you will no longer have a hold on my life. I'm going to be the best version of me to show you that you haven’t won, you haven’t broken me; I am stronger than you.”

The 33-year-old was sentenced to one year and eight months imprisonment during the hearing at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday 24 October.

Detective Constable Danielle Lynch, of the Child Investigation Team, said: “This type of abuse not only traumatises victims at the time of the offence, but can have a lasting impact on their mental health and wellbeing throughout their life.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery which has been shown by the victim in this case in coming forward to report what happened, and throughout the investigation and court process.

"I hope that this sentence will allow the victim some form of closure and we would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to contact us.

"We will listen to you, and we will investigate.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence police are urging people to reach out for help and support.