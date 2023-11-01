A football fan has been convicted of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand at a Premier League match.

Jamie Arnold from Stone, in Staffordshire, hurled racist abuse and hand gestures at the former England defender, who was working as a pundit for BT Sport during the match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United on 23 May 2021.

The 33-year-old had denied a racially-aggravated public order offence but was unanimously convicted on Wednesday following a two-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 8 December.

Pc Stuart Ward, the UK’s first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit for West Midlands Police, said: “Abusing anyone for the colour of their skin is disgusting and can never, ever be condoned.

“Arnold is old enough to know such appalling behaviour is inexcusable and certainly won’t be tolerated.

“I know from personal experience how being a victim of racism hurts while offenders risk their own aspirations through getting a criminal record.

“I would like to thank Rio for his assistance in this investigation. Through his support, we’ve ensured a man has this conviction to his name."

Arnold was previously banned from games for three years after being found guilty of hurling homophobic abuse and making gestures which mimicked disability during the same game. He was also ordered to pay almost £900 in fines and court costs.

Jamie Arnold is due to be sentenced in December Credit: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for campaign organisation Kick It Out said: “Kick It Out welcomes the guilty verdict handed to Arnold today.

“It is imperative that perpetrators of discriminatory abuse are held to account for their actions and we hope this result sends a strong statement that racism has no place in our society.

"We would encourage anyone who witnesses discrimination of any sort in future to report it directly to us at Kick It Out.”

