M6 southbound closed in Staffordshire due to three-vehicle collision

Driver are being warned to expect delays on the M6 southbound after a three-vehicle collision.

The carriageway is currently closed between junctions 13 (Dunston) and junction 12 (Cannock) for police investigation work to take place.

National Highways teams are working to ease congestion.

Motorists caught in congestion behind the incident – which happed shortly before 3am - are being removed from the carriageway by National Highways traffic officers.

Paul Lawrence, National Highways duty operations manager, said: “We’d like to thank motorists for their patience while we deal with this incident this morning.

“Our traffic officers are currently at scene and are working hard to remove traffic from the carriageway caught up in congestion behind the closure.

“For those travelling through Staffordshire this morning, we have put a diversion route in place and we’d encourage motorists to leave additional time for their journeys.”

The diversion route is: