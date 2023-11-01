Nottingham University Hospitals Trust remains in critical condition

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trust remains in a critical condition after "sustained pressures" at Queen's Medical Centre.

It has now asked the public to "think wisely" before attending the emergency department.

The incident was declared on Monday 30th October and still remains in place as of this morning, Wednesday 1st November.

Dr Tasso Gazis, divisional director at NUHT, said: “Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust declared a critical incident on Monday October 30, which currently remains in place.

“This was in response to extreme pressures across our hospitals, including our emergency department".

“We apologise to anyone experiencing delays in their care, and we will continue to prioritise patients with the highest level of need".

The trust now says on its website that the public should only attend the QMC's emergency department for "serious accidents or life-threatening emergencies".

It has also urged people who were waiting for someone to be discharged to collect them "as early as possible" to free up bed space.

