Son's anguish after death of his mother who was doused in petrol by his dad

A 16-year-old boy has described the agonising moment he discovered his beloved mum had died after being doused in petrol and set alight by his dad.

Georgian Constantin, aged 42, was sentenced to 28 years in prison at Stafford Crown Court after he was found guilty of the murder of 40-year-old Valentina Cozma.

Neighbours heard screams from the house in Campbell Road, Stoke on February 9, 2023, and called the emergency services.

When Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived, parts of the house were "engulfed" in flames with the fire spreading rapidly.

Opening up about his ordeal, their only child - who is now being cared for by social services - explained he only feels "blackness" when he thinks about the day his mother died.

Regarding his father, the teen said he felt anger when he discovered what had happened - leaving him with feelings of confusion.

In a statement read out in court, he said: "My feelings towards my dad before this were similar to my mum. He didn't ask me much about my day. As I grew I was a lot closer to my mum because dad didn't seem interested.

"When everything happened I felt anger towards him. I was upset on the inside. Now I don't know how to feel for my dad.

"At this moment I feel nothing for him. I don't know how I'm supposed to feel. Nothing like this has ever happened to me before. It's all new. I have questions I want to ask him."

Crews eventually discovered Valentina's body - a post-mortem concluded that she died due to the effects of the fire.

Nobody else was inside the property at the time of the blaze. Fire investigation experts found that the fire was started in the kitchen - with petrol used as an accelerant.

A plastic bottle of petrol was found in the back garden - and swabs taken from its cap matched the DNA profile of Constantin.

Valentina and her murderer had been in a relationship for several years and split up a month before he killed her.

The court was told that two days before Valentina's death, Constantin was seen on a petrol station's CCTV filling up a green plastic jerry can. He did not own a car.

The next day, CCTV footage caught a figure crouching behind a wall in front of Valentina's house - the prosecution told the jury that a "common sense conclusion" was that Constantin was putting the petrol in place "in anticipation of his attack the following day."

On the day of the killing, the murderer was captured going into two shops in Hanley trying to sell his laptop and saying he "needed money" - the shops didn't buy it, and the same device was found at the scene by Valentina's body.

He was then captured retrieving something from the wall by Valentina's house and putting it into his rucksack and walking away.

The court heard that Constantin arranged to meet his victim at her house, claiming he was going to give her money.

Further footage shows him outside Valentina's home just minutes before the fire.

The killer then sent a threatening voice message to his victim's boyfriend using her phone - Constantine said he "has sorted [Valentina] out and was coming for him."

He then fled Stoke-on-Trent for London - where he was arrested five days later by Staffordshire Police.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Valentina's son said: "When I came to my house on the day of the fire I could not believe what was going on.

"I saw the police and firefighters. I had got the impression that something bad had happened. I was confused and didn't know what to think."All that came into my mind was 'Where's my mum? Where's my dad?' as I was watching the smoke come from the house. The police then took me away and got me some food."I thought 'Why are they being so nice to me?'. They said they had found a body and she was about 40 - I knew it was my mum. I was totally shocked. I thought I was going to pass out."I'm not very good at explaining my feelings or talking about them, but what I can say is that I can't remember how I felt hearing the news and when I think back it's all black."

Constantin, 42, of Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to 28 years for murdering his ex-wife. He was also sentenced for making threats to kill a man from Stoke-on-Trent.

