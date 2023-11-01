Bones have been discovered at a house in Walsall, prompting a police investigation.

Forensic work in now under way to determine whether or not the bones are human.

The bones were discovered at an empty house on Simmonds Road in Bloxwich, Walsall on Monday, 30th October.

Officers have since left the scene and no-one has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

West Midlands Police said: "Bones have been recovered from an address in Bloxwich on October 30 and we are now working with forensic specialists to establish whether they are human or otherwise"."Officers are no longer present at the scene."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…