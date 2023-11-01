Woman and teenage girl rushed to hospital after M6 collision

A woman and a teenage girl have been taken to hospital following a serious collision on the M6 in Penkridge overnight.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 2.43am to the M6 Junction 12 South to a collision involving a car and a HGV.

The service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “Upon arrival we found a woman and a teenage girl who were the driver of and a passenger in the car.

“The woman was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

“She received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment under emergency blue light conditions."

“The teenage girl was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained serious injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care at the scene before she was conveyed to Birmingham Childrens Hospital for further treatment under emergency blue light conditions.

“No further patients required treatment.”