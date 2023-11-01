Woman arrested following car fire in Stoke

A woman has been arrested following a car fire in Stoke-on-Trent.

Officers were called to Barrett Drive, in Cobridge, just after 1am on Wednesday 1 November, with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They found a car well-alight, with the fire having spread to the fence of a neighbouring house. The fire was extinguished by firefighters.

No one was injured.

A 35-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit arson.

She remains in custody and we are reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of the fire.

If you have any information that could help poilce with their enquiries, call 101, quoting incident 023 of 1 November, or message using Live Chat on the police website – www.staffordshire.police.ukIf you prefer to call anonymously, call Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

