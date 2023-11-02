Birmingham New Street station packed out by sit-down protesters

An image published by British Transport Police of a peaceful protest in Birmingham New Street Station
Dozens of protester pack out Birmingham New Street Credit: British Transport Police

Protesters packed the concourse of Birmingham New Street station this afternoon to stage a peaceful sit-in protest.

Officers from British Transport Police were at the scene, and said they were working closely with station teams to ensure the safety of people using the station and passengers travelling through.

People had gathered to show their solidarity for those affected by the conflict in Gaza.

The protest was finished by 8pm on Thursday and people had dispersed.

British Transport Police issued a statement and said more protests are expected over the coming days.

