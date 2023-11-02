The family of a critically ill baby have lost another round of a life-support treatment fight, says the campaign group supporting them.

Mr Justice Peel recently ruled that doctors treating Indi Gregory in Nottingham could lawfully limit treatment.

Indi’s parents this week asked if they could transfer her to a hospital in Rome.

On Thursday the judge ruled that it is in Indi's 'best interests' to die in the UK rather than be transferred to Italy to receive specialist treatment at the Bambino Gesù Paediatric Hospital.

“I am satisfied that the proposal for a transfer to Rome would not be in (Indi’s) best interests,” he said in his ruling.

“In my judgment, there is no material change of circumstances, or other compelling reason, to justify reconsideration of my original order. The application is dismissed.”

Bosses at the Queen’s Medical Centre had argued that Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.

The stay of execution which prevents Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust from removing Indi's life-support, expired at the same time Mr Justice Peel released his judgment.

It has now been extended to Friday 3 November.

Following the decision Dean Gregory, Indi's father, immediately instructed lawyers to appeal the ruling.

Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say Indi is dying and hospital bosses where she is being cared for asked for a ruling that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile - but her parents disagree and want treatment to continue.