Des Coleman on the creation of the first-ever Scouts weather badge

Watch Des' report on the creation of the new weather badge.

'Come with me on a journey. One that hopefully will be the start of something new andexciting in the lives of thousands of youngsters around the world.'

I say that because that is exactly what this was, from beginning to the end, a journey.

It was the hope of Brian Stacey, the Assistant District Commissioner, Mat Townley, the 1st Sheldon Scout Leader, and I had for youngsters across the globe.

With our environment such a prominent feature in today's world, it’s no wonder that the youth of today including Scouts, Girl Guides, Boys Brigade, the Brownies and many more have shifted their focus to think about what’s going on with our climate and weather.

Robert Baden-Powell speaks to Scouts in the early 20th century. Credit: British Pathé

We have some wonderful Pathé footage of Robert Baden-Powell, who founded the Scouts in 1907, speaking to a group back in the early 20th century.

Since then, there have been over 50 million Scouts in more than 200 countries worldwide.

I think he’d be blown away by how the organisation has grown and could not have imagined the amount of badges they would be able to earn.

Des spoke to some Scouts who had been taking an engine apart. Credit: ITV News Central

At Pike's Pool in Bromsgrove, Scouts have been undertaking courses to learn new skills - and picking up new badges.

Mat Townley tells me: "We've got loads of badge courses on the weekend, some of them are archery, emergency aid, the chef's badge, cyclist and rifle shooting.

"We've got a phrase, they're 'skills for life.' [...] We're really trying to push skills that kids can take out and use for the rest of their lives."

The new Weather badge that Scouts can now earn. Credit: Scouts

There are around 60 Scout badges that also include first aid, farming, and circus skills.

Scout Leaders Brian, Matt, and I came up with the idea for a brand-new Weather badge that children across the world will now be able to earn.

After a day of making wind, rain, and temperature gauges, and learning about warning symbols, isobars, and more importantly what effect the weather has on our lives, the Scouts were presented with the very first Weather badge.

To earn is to learn and that means learning more about our weather, the climate and ultimately our environment too.

