Frankfurt Christmas Market opens in Birmingham

Play Brightcove video

Stallholders hope the 'typical English weather' won't dampen the opening

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas market opens to the public on Thursday 2 November for its 23rd year in the city.

The market is the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria and it offers traditional goods, gifts, food and drinks.

Stalls are set up in Victoria Square and run down New Street and the market will be officially opened by the Lord Mayor at 5.30pm.

"I'm really happy to be again in Birmingham after so many years every year again", says one stallholder.

"It's a pity we have typical English weather for the opening today", he adds.

Pretzels, schnitzels, bratwursts, and roasted almonds are all on offer - as well as traditional gluhwein, weissbeer (wheat beer) and hot chocolate.

The big wheel and ice rink also open in Centenary Square and will remain until 7 January.

When will the market be open?

Monday – Thursday 11am – 9pm

Friday 11am – 9.30pm

Saturday 10am – 9.30pm

Sunday 10am – 9pm

On Remembrance Sunday (12 November) the market will not open until 1pm.