Play Brightcove video

Credit: Samuel Mercer

Hundreds of osprey chicks have taken to the sky as Rutland Water's osprey reintroduction programme hits a major milestone.

Ospreys are migratory birds and look to nest and breed in the UK from March until September.

They were once a common sight in Britain, but in 1847 a gamekeeper in Somerset shot one of the last breeding pairs in England, making ospreys almost regionally-extinct.

After 150 years without the birds in our skies, Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust have partnered with Anglian Water to launch the Rutland Osprey Project - a reintroduction programme aimed at bringing ospreys back to England.

In 2021, the first osprey to have been born in England for 150 years was welcomed and 2 years on, 250 chicks have now taken flight.

Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust hopes to see the next generation of ospreys born in the coming years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…