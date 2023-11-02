An inquest is due to open into the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson who was injured and died during a match watched by thousands of fans.

The American player, 29, was playing for Nottingham Panthers at rivals Sheffield Steelers on Saturday 28 October when he was reportedly hit in the throat by an opponent’s skate.

Shielded by his fellow parents, thousands of fans watched on as attempts were made to save Johnson's life as he lay on the ice at Sheffield Arena.

Coroner’s officers confirmed that the inquest into Johnson’s death will be opened at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield on Friday 3 November.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident but officers have said the inquiry “will take some time”.

Adam Johnson, who wore the number 47 jersey, died in a "freak accident" during a match. Credit: PATHERS IMAGES

Johnson’s team said it was a “freak accident” on Sunday when they confirmed that the popular Minnesota-born player had died.

Officers have carried out inquiries at the arena, studied footage of the collision and spoken to experts, aided by Sheffield City Council’s health and safety team.

The force said the investigation would be lengthy.

On Wednesday, the Panthers invited fans of all clubs to attend Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena to celebrate the former NHL player on Saturday 4 November.

This venue has been the focus of fans’ outpouring of shock and emotion since the tragedy at the weekend.

The Panthers have also announced the creation of an official fundraising page to raise money for the Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund – established in Johnson’s memory.