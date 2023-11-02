A total of £75,000 from an HS2 Community and Environment fund has been used to restore 120 metres of a canal in Lichfield.

The funds have been made available for use because of the disruption that the HS2 route has caused in Lichfield, with the restoration taking place close to where the new route will pass over the canal.

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust completed the work and also used the funds to improve habitats and restore existing woodland and hedgerows.

The hope is that the area will now become a diverse habitat for local wildlife, with a nature trail alongside the towpath that will be open to the public.

The new section also has ducts for electric boats which will hopefully encourage lower carbon output.

Cathy Elliot, Independent Chair of the HS2 Funds, said: "It’s great to see LCHRT’s vision for a completed waterway take one step closer, and I’m glad that we could play a small part in helping to fund the scheme".

"Over the next few years, I’m sure we will see the area become a true wildlife haven that will be embraced by members of the public".

Carol Mills, Chair of the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust stated that:

"We’re close to completing the project and will officially open the ecology park in the coming months, which will be an attractive green and blue space for local people to enjoy."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…