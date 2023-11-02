Man arrested in Leicestershire after British woman killed in Italy

A man has been arrested in Leicestershire in connection with the murder of a British woman in Italy.

66-year-old Michele Faiers was found dead at her home near the Italian town of Casoli on the morning of Wednesday 1 November.

Leicestershire Police has said that a 74-year-old man was arrested in Shepshed that same day - he remains in custody.

The force has not named the suspect but has stated that he is a British national.

They added that detectives from the East Midlands are in contact with Italian police and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office concerning the death of Michele.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh said: "We are continuing to work with authorities both in the United Kingdom and Italy regarding this incident.

"Ms Faiers’ family have asked for privacy at this time and I would ask that this is respected."

