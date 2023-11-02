A children’s hospital nurse from Redditch has been sentenced after telling a catalogue of lies to her ex-boyfriend and his mother, claiming to have given birth to his baby girl - which never existed.

Alexandra Gregory, 25, sent hundreds of phone messages to her victim, who she'd been in a relationship with for three months. They included fake scans, mocked up images of her baby bump, and photos in hospital.

Gregory, of Brookhouse Lane, Ham Green, Redditch, even named the fictitious baby Aria and made up lies about her being born prematurely in January 2021, requiring the ex to sign a Do Not Resuscitate form.

She took teddy bears to her victim’s house and asked him to sleep with the bear so she could give it to Aria to get to know his scent.

She sent him lists of items he needed to buy for the baby and asked him to pay child maintenance too.

She would bombard her ex with messages if he ignored her, and one occasion called him more than 200 times a day.

The victim’s mother eventually became suspicious that Gregory was not telling the truth and reported it to the police.

Officers attended Gregory’s address and she admitted that the baby did not exist. The victim and his family were then informed and following the initial police investigations, the victim cut contact with Gregory, who then claimed the baby had died.

PC Rosanna Stone, who was the investigating officer, said: “I have been speaking with the victim for almost three years now and in my opinion his life has been severely permanently emotionally damaged due to Gregory’s actions.

"She has since gone on to have a child with another partner but answered no comment in interviews.”

Gregory pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to sending the images and messages during the Covid-19 lockdown between October 2020 and February 2021.

She was given a four-month suspended sentence for 18 months, a three-year restraining order against the victim and his mother, and told to pay a £500 fine to the victim after admitting she made up a series of lies about being pregnant and giving birth during lockdown.