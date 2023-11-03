Appeal after £6,000 worth of damage caused to Staffordshire football club pitch

Police are appealing for information after around £6k worth of damage was caused at a football club in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to an address in Sutton Avenue on Monday (30 October), after damage was caused to a number of fences and a goal net.

Police believe it happened between 8pm on Sunday (29 October) and 8.30am on Monday (30 October).

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police us on 101, quoting incident number 208 of 30 October.

If you prefer to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.