Extra West Midlands trams to be introduced at peak times as demand grows

West Midlands Metro will be introducing extra trams at peak times in response to the network’s growing popularity.

From Monday, November 6, an enhanced timetable will see up to three additional trams added to the usual service during busy periods.

The service says it will complement the ten-minute frequency already in place.

Michael Reading-Skilton, Metro’s commercial manager, said: “The Metro is now busier than ever, and the opening of two new stops with the extension to Wolverhampton Station has further boosted its popularity.

“The network’s recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic has been remarkable, with customer numbers now well above those seen before the crisis as more and more people discover the convenience and value for money offered by the tram.

“These extra services will make the tram an increasingly attractive travel option, making journeys more comfortable at busy times while helping us deliver an even more reliable and sustainable service for the tens of thousands of people who rely on us every day.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Chair of West Midlands Combined Authority, which owns the Metro, is pleased with the news.

He said: “As our regional economy continues to bounce back post Covid, it’s been very encouraging to see the level of take-up for public transport - with more and more people using it to get to work.

“We have seen this most clearly on the Metro where the popularity of the service has sometimes led to crowding on some services hence why we’re delighted to announce that more trams are being introduced at peak times to ease that pressure and provide passengers more frequently.

“Given how in-demand tram services are, it underlines our case for investing further in expanding the network in both Birmingham and the Black Country.

"These better links across and between our towns and cities will reduce traffic congestion and offer local people a rapid and reliable alternative to the car for their regular commute or for leisure trips.”