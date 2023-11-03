Four members of staff have been charged after the death of an elderly woman at a Derby care home.

Three women and one man were working at New Lodge Nursing Home in Mickleover at the time of Shirley Froggett's death.

The 84-year-old died after a fall in October 2018.

Alison Linda Foster, from Stoke-on-Trent was charged with perverting the course of justice and wilful neglect.

Nakeeba Akhtar, also from Stoke, faces the same charges, as does Prabina Thapa, from Cardiff.

Amar Muneer, from Burton-on-Trent, was charged with wilful neglect.

The four appeared at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 October where the case was sent to Derby Crown Court.

They were all given unconditional bail.

