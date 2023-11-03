Man's body found in Birmingham lake after 'incident' in the water

A man has died in Erdington after an "incident" in the water.

Fire crews, paramedics and police all descended on Brookvale Park Road shortly before midday on Thursday 3 November following reports of a person in a lake.

Several ambulances were spotted in nearby George Road, with one person living nearby commenting that there had been a "lot of police activity" throughout the afternoon.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed that a man was confirmed dead after attempts to rescue him from the water.

In a statement the fire service said: "On 2 November, at 11.41am, crews from Erdington and Perry Barr, as well as specialist water rescue colleagues from Sutton Coldfield, attended Brookvale Park, George Road, Stockland Green in Birmingham.

"We had received reports of a person in the lake. Our crews completed an extensive search and retrieved a male from the water. Very sadly, he was confirmed to have died by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The incident was left in the care of West Midlands Police, who were also in attendance."

A spokesperson for the force told ITV News Central: "The body of a man was found in the lake off George Street in Erdington just after 11am yesterday.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner."

