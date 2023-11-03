A thorough investigation is underway to catch thieves who sawed through flooring to steal "priceless" silver antiques.

Museum workers at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park realised a large haul of historic antiques had been stolen during the early hours of Sunday 29th October.

After taking a closer look inside the building, it was discovered that the thieves had drilled upwards through the ceiling and burrowed through layers of wood to gain access to silver cabinet.

Police believe that the theft occurred between 2:40am and 3:30am.

Items stolen include a distinctive parcel and gilt rosewater dish, said to be the sister piece to the Wimbledon women's singles trophy.

Other items include the Hurlingham Grand Military Polo trophy, statuettes of mounted soldiers and a cavalry trumpet.

Steve Cox, curator for the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum, explained how the museum are refusing to let the thieves beat them.

He said: "It’s disgusting that they’ve taken history from the people who have served and fought for this country. The items they have taken are priceless to the museum."

" We’re upset about it, but we’re fighting back and we’re going to rebuild from what’s gone."

The thieves cut through the floorboards to get to the antiques. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

" This was an audacious, planned, and targeted attack on what is a wonderful historic building and was clearly very well organised."

" The items that were stolen are not only high in monetary value but also high in sentimental value not only to the military, but also to the wider community in the area."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…