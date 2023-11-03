A man and woman have been released on conditional bail following a dog attack in Stoke-on-Trent that saw armed police attending the scene.

Firearms officers attended the site as members of the public attempted to stop the two dogs, believed to be XL Bullies, from attacking a Chihuahua - which died a short time later.

Two people suffered minor injuries at the scene and a third person, a man in his 30s, required hospital treatment after sustaining injuries to his arms and legs.

The attack took place on Ellegreave Street in Burslem shortly after 9pm on Wednesday 1 November.

The force says the two dogs involved in the attack were 'contained by officers' at the scene and have 'since been secured'.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Firearms officers went to Ellgreave Street following reports of a dog attack."Members of the public tried to stop two dogs, believed to be XL Bullies, who attacked a Chihuahua. Sadly, the Chihuahua died a short time later."Two people suffered minor injuries at the scene. They did not need any hospital treatment."A third person, a man in his 30s, suffered injuries to his arms and legs and is currently in hospital. His injuries aren’t life-threatening."

A 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Stoke-on-Trent, were both arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.The pair have since been released on conditional bail.

A spokesman added: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area and are encouraging anyone with any information to get in touch with us."

